Ellen DeGeneres reveals she tested positive for COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ellen DeGeneres announced on social media that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host tweeted Thursday that she had contracted the virus, but was “feeling fine right now.”

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified and I am following all proper CDC guidelines,” she added.

She went on to tell fans that she would see them again after the holidays and asked everyone to stay healthy and safe.

This is a developing story.

