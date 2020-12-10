Ellen DeGeneres reveals she tested positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ellen DeGeneres announced on social media that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show host tweeted Thursday that she had contracted the virus, but was “feeling fine right now.”
“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified and I am following all proper CDC guidelines,” she added.
She went on to tell fans that she would see them again after the holidays and asked everyone to stay healthy and safe.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Whiskey barrel ‘tree’ built to honor troops at Amalie Arena
- LIVE TODAY: Southeastern Stream Live Week 12
- PETA supporters in monkey costumes dump piles of coconuts outside Publix corporate office in Lakeland
- 2 sea turtles return to wild in Tarpon Springs after boat strike, fishing line entanglement
- Tampa Bay man claims his cat named Gucci was stolen by food delivery driver