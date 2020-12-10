Ellen DeGeneres reveals she tested positive for COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres

FILE – Ellen DeGeneres, winner of the Carol Burnett award, poses in the press room at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Three producers of her daytime show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” have exited amid complaints of a difficult and unfair workplace environment. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ellen DeGeneres announced on social media that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host tweeted Thursday that she had contracted the virus, but was “feeling fine right now.”

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified and I am following all proper CDC guidelines,” she added.

She went on to tell fans that she would see them again after the holidays and asked everyone to stay healthy and safe.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

