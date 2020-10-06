Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

TAMPA (WFLA) -Legendary guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen has died after a long battle with throat cancer.

The announcement was made by his son Wolf Van Halen on Twitter.

TMZ reports that Van Halen had been fighting cancer for more than a decade, and, over the last five years, had been traveling between the U.S. and Germany for radiation treatment.

Van Halen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007 and is widely considered one of the greatest guitar players of all time.

Van Halen, known for hits such as “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Hot for Teacher” and “Jump,” formed in 1972 in Pasadena.

He was 65-years-old.

