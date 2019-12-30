Eddie Murphy to receive Lifetime Achievement honor

FILE – This Nov. 6, 2016 file photo shows Eddie Murphy at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Murphy will host “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 21, marking the former cast member’s first hosting appearance since 1984. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Eddie Murphy has had a long career in comedy and now he’s getting the ultimate recognition.

Murphy is set to receive the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award.

The “Saturday Night Live” alumna, Oscar-nominated actor and “Dolemite Is My Name” star will receive the honor at the 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 19.

Some of Murphy’s other appearances include “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Daddy Day Care,” “The Nutty Professor,” “Harlem Nights,” and “Trading Places.”

He was also in “Coming to America,” “Bowfinger,” “48 Hours” and was the voice of Donkey in “Shrek.”

He’s set to go on his first comedy tour in 30 years in 2020.