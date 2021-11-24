Eagles to bring ‘Hotel California’ tour to Tampa’s Amalie Arena

FILE – This Feb. 8, 2019 file photo shows Don Henley, left, and Vince Gill performing “Eagle When She Flies” at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton in Los Angeles. Eagles, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, are planning massive performances of their album “Hotel California” during their 2020 tour. Performances of the band’s 1976 album will include a 46-piece orchestra and a 22-voice choir. Organizers announced Tuesday that in total, 77 musicians are expected to be onstage while Eagles perform hits from the album including “New Kid in Town” and “Life in the Fast Lane.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill are hitting the road for another tour, and will make a stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena in February.

The Eagles will perform in Tampa on Monday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. The show will feature the band’s greatest hits, including Hotel California, which will be played from beginning to end, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. The band said several songs from the album have never been performed since the original “Hotel California” tour.

Tickets to the show cost $125.25, $245.25, $265.25, $445.25 and $465.25, and wll go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 and 10 a.m. A limited number of VIP packages will be available starting Thursday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

For more tour and ticket information, check Eagles.com.