TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Eagles are set to return to Tampa this March for their “Hotel California” 2023 Tour produced by Live Nation.

The rock band, featuring members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and country music singer Vince Gill, is scheduled to perform again at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Tuesday, March 28.

The Eagles will perform “Hotel California” from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. The platinum-selling album has sold over 32 million copies worldwide and is the band’s best-selling album after Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975).

Then after a short intermission, the band will play some of its greatest hits.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10:00 a.m. at

Ticketmaster.com. Prices are between $129.00 and $449.00, and do not include services charges or a facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at ParkWhiz.com.

For more information, you can visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500.