Dwayne Johnson gives ‘personal custom truck’ to Navy Veteran

FILE – Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” on July 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. Johnson said he has acquired the XFL. The 48-year-old actor made the announcement on Twitter. Reportedly the price is $15 million. The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former World Wrestling Entertainment Superstar and now Hollywood movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is is giving his thanks—and his own truck—to one fan who moved him.

Johnson shared the heartwarming video on his Instagram where he showed fans how he surprised Navy vet Oscar Rodriguez with the actor’s own “personal truck” after hearing his story.

“I always say it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice… And Oscar, exemplifies being nice and kind to his core.”

Rodriguez collapsed to his knees in tears before getting up and throwing his arms around the Hollywood star.

“Today was a good day,” The Rock wrote. “Merry Christmas @coach_orod and enjoy your new truck.”

Johnson’s “original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie, Red Notice. So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no. But I still said, yes 😉 I’ll do one better. I’ll give away my personal custom truck as the gift. My baby 😊.”

“I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me,” the Jungle Cruise star shared. “Takes care of his 75 year old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being. Oscar said it right, just before he drove away ~ it’s just love. That’s all it is, brother. Just love.”

Rodriguez later shared a photo of him with his arms around Johnson.