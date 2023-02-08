TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Duran Duran is coming to Tampa for the first time in seven years this summer for their “FUTURE PAST TOUR.”

On Wednesday, the band announced a 26-date North American arena tour with both Bastille and Nile Rodgers. CHIC will also join the popular rock band as special guests across the entire run.

Duran Duran will perform at AMALIE Arena on June 17 at 7 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m., according to the band’s press release. Additional pre-sales will be added on Feb. 14. Pre-sale ends on Feb. 15.

Fans not selected for the pre-sale will have a chance to get their hands on tickets when they go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.