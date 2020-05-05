Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman is engaged

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN Newsource) -Reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman is engaged.

Chapman broke the news in an interview with The U.S. Sun newspaper and later posted it on social media.

Chapman is best known as the star of the series “Dog The Bounty Hunter

The 67-year old says he proposed to his girlfriend, Francie Frane, and popped the question during a candlelit proposal at their home in colorado.

Chapman’s wife and co-star, Beth Chapman, died of cancer in June of 2019.

Chapman and Frane told the U.S. Sun he and Frane got together after he called her home to see if her husband could do some work for him, not knowing that Frane’s spouse too had died of cancer.

The couple says they plan to tie the knot after the coronavirus crisis is over.