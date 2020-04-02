Dream job alert: Get paid to watch your favorite Disney movie

(CNN) – If you’re bored at home while social distancing or looking for some extra cash, Reviews.org might be able to help.

The company has opened its Disney+ Dream Job with a few modifications.

They’re offering people a year’s worth of Disney Plus and a $200 Visa gift card.

All you must do is send them an email at giveaways@reviews.org with the words “Dream Job” in the email subject line, tell them your name and favorite Disney movie in your email message. Then your application will be added to their list.

That’s it.

You must be 18 or older and a US resident to apply.

Ten winners will be chosen at random.

Submissions close on April 10. Winners will be notified April 13.

