TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rappers Drake and J. Cole are now slated to perform two shows in Tampa, “due to overwhelming demand.”

On Friday, Amalie Arena announced a second show was added to the Tampa stop on the tour, titled, “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?”

Four-time Grammy award winner Drake and J. Cole will perform on Friday, Feb. 2, and Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Tickets for both events go on sale today (Friday, Nov. 17) at 11 a.m.

Ticket prices for the highly anticipated concerts range from $85.75 to $395.75. For more information, visit Amalie Arena’s website here.

The 2024 tour follows this year’s sold out, 50-date “It’s All A Blur Tour.” Most recently, Drake released his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs.