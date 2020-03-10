Dolly Parton wants to be on the cover of Playboy for her 75th birthday

(CNN) – Dolly Parton wants to appear on the cover of Playboy again.
The country music legend half-jokingly says she wants to do that next year when she turns 75 years old.
She told 60 minutes Australia, “I thought it would be such a hoot if they’ll go for it, I don’t know if they will.”
In 1978, Parton became the first country singer to make it on the cover of the magazine.
She wore Playboy’s iconic bunny outfit, ears and a bow tie.
In addition to possibly making a return visit to Playboy, Parton says she plans on still making music.
