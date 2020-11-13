‘Do you have a favorite engagement story?’ WFLA Daytime co-host gets surprise proposal on-air

TAMPA (WFLA) – There was a surprise proposal on air at WFLA News Channel 8 this week.

Daytime co-host and actor Miranda Roldán was recording the show for air today on jewelry and the engagement season when she asked, “Do you have a favorite engagement story?” Then her boyfriend suddenly appeared in a video monitor.

Her now fiancé Richard Gomez is the Counter Russia Disinformation Team Effects Coordinator from MacDill Air Force Base. He was talking about their relationship journey in the video.

“I’m asking you for one more favor,” he said.

Richard then appeared in the studio in full uniform.

Miranda broke down in happy tears as he said, “I just wanted to tell you that I love you.”

He then got down on one knee and asked, “Will you marry me?”

She said, “Yes!” of course and told him that he looked great.

Miranda has been co-hosting Daytime for a couple of months. But you may have recognized her from other roles. She is best known for her part on Law & Order SVU and in the films Samurai sword and Fever Dream Arcade.