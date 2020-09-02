‘Do you believe in life after Trump?’ Cher raises $2M for Biden at LGBTQ fundraiser

(NBC News)—Pop superstar Cher raised $2 million for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris presidential campaign at a virtual, LGBTQ-themed fundraiser Monday.
Cher asked the streaming crowd if they “believe in life after Trump,” riffing on her famous single, “Believe.”
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and openly gay lawmakers Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., were also in attendance, according to the Washington Blade.
In his appearance at the fundraiser, Biden promised to sign the Equality Act into law within his first 100 days in office.
Read the full story on NBCNews.com.
