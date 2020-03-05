Dixie Chicks announce first album in 14 years

(CNN) – The Dixie Chicks are back on the country music scene for the first time in 14 years.

On Wednesday, the trio announced their first single “Gaslighter” off their upcoming album of the same name.

As of Thursday morning, the music video has more than 1 million views.

The last album for Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire, “Taking the Long Way,” won album of the year in 2007.

The new album is set to release May 1.

