Disney’s selling $11 spork at Star Wars park

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Disney is giving fans of its Star Wars theme park a chance to buy a popular item.

The Disneyland Park in California is now selling sporks for around $11 a piece, and you can see it listed under cargo on its online menu.

Disney serves them at the Docking Bay 7 restaurant in its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme area.

Apparently they’ve been so popular since their introduction that some guests were taking them, then posting on social media about their new souvenirs.

Now, you can buy them without the five-finger discount.

They even come with a Galaxy Edge-themed travel bag.

