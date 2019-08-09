Disney plans to remake ‘Home Alone’ for its new streaming service

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal! Disney has plans to remake the classic 90s holiday movie “Home Alone.”

The company’s CEO announced they are “reimaging” the film for its streaming service Disney+.

So far, there’s been no word on when the movie might premiere or who will be cast.

Macaulay Culkin took to Twitter after hearing about the remake.

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

In a second tweet, Culkin said, “Hey @Disney, call me!”

In April, the company unveiled Disney+ which will launch in November.

The service plans will start at $6.99 a month and will include plenty of Disney classics, along with Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar works.