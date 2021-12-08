Disney on Ice returns to Amalie Arena in March with Mickey, Elsa and more

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Attention Disney fans! Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck and Goofy will be back in Tampa next year for a series of special shows.

More than 50 beloved Disney characters will hit the rink at Amalie Arena for Disney On Ice’s “Let’s Celebrate” performance. Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be there along with their friends from around the Disney Kingdom, including Disney princesses Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Tiana and Elsa.

“The wintry wonderland of Disney’s Frozen also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Exciting moments from DisneyPixar’s Finding Dory, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast will leave the whole family with memories to last a lifetime,” the press release says.

The show will feature 14 classic and modern stories told by an international team of award-winning

figure skaters, and popular Disney hits like Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and

“Hakuna Matata.”

Tickets for all performances start at $20, and will go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 14 on Ticketmaster.com. Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets now. Fans can sign up to become a preferred customer on the Disney On Ice website.

Advanced parking passes are available are available at ParkWhiz.com.

Visit amaliearena.com or call (813) 301-2500 for more information.