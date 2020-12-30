Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on ‘Gilligan’s Island’, dies of COVID-19

Actress Dawn Wells arrives at the TV Land Awards on Sunday June 8, 2008 in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark Mainz)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One of the last surviving main cast members of Gilligan’s Island has died of COVID-19.

Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann Summers on the 1960s sitcom, died at age 82, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Now, the beloved show has just one surviving main cast member left: Tina Louise, who played Ginger. The CBS sitcom centered around three women and four men who were stranded after their sight-seeing tour boat got shipwrecked on a deserted island.

Mary Ann was the sweet one among a movie star and an older rich woman with a flair for drama.