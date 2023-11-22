NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the ’80s power duo Hall & Oates are involved in a lawsuit, which appears to have reached a boiling point as Daryl Hall has filed for a restraining order against John Oates.

Hall filed a complaint against Oates in Nashville Chancery Court on Nov. 16, in addition to a motion for a temporary restraining order.

The court approved the motion with the restraining order to begin on Nov. 30.

Little is known about the lawsuit filed by The Daryl Hall Revocable Trust against Oates’ trust, The John W. Oates TISA Trust, and its co-trustees.

The lawsuit is referred to as a “contract/debt” suit and the documents are sealed. TMZ reports the dispute is in regard to a breach of contract.

Hall & Oates had planned to tour in 2020 but only managed one stop at Madison Square Garden in late February before COVID-19 restrictions led to the nation’s concert venues being shuttered.

Hall recently noted on Bill Maher’s podcast that Oates was simply his “business partner,” not a “creative partner,” according to TMZ. He also told the L.A. Times last year that while there were plans for a new album before the pandemic, both he and Oates were “more interested in pursuing [their] own [worlds].”

Since the early ’70s, Oates and Daryl Hall’s brand of Philadelphia-born “blue-eyed soul” has scored six No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “Kiss on My List” and ″I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do).” They also achieved six platinum albums and many more Top 10 singles like “Sara Smile” and ″She’s Gone.”

It’s also worth noting the duo has separated and reunited several times over the years. It’s unclear if that’ll be the case in this dispute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.