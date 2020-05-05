Daniel Radcliffe reads ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ in new audio book series

FILE – In this Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 file photo, Daniel Radcliffe participates in the “Miracle Workers” panel during the TBS presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington on in Pasadena, Calif. The Old Vic Theatre said Tuesday April 30, 2019, the former “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe will appear alongside Alan Cumming in a production of Beckett’s bleak comedy “Endgame” that opens in February 2020. It will be performed along with Beckett’s rarely produced short play “Rough For Theatre II.” (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Stars from the Harry Potter world and beyond are lending their voices to create a truly unique Harry Potter audio book experience, starting with Daniel Radcliffe and chapter one of the first book.

The actor who portrayed Harry Potter in the movies kicks off the ‘Harry Potter At Home’ series with chapter one: “The Boy Who Lived.” The team at Wizarding World are telling fans to look forward to other special guests to make an appearance in the other chapters.

The site has teased appearances by Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni, and Eddie Redmayne as part of the cast of narrators. The first book has 17 chapters, so expect a lot more surprises.

“Some very lovely people have done a wonderful thing,” J.K. Rowling posted on Twitter.

Click here to listen to Daniel Radcliffe read chapter one of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and kick off your Harry Potter At Home experience.

The audio-only version is available on Spotify as well.

Watch a teaser video below: