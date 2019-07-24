Dance troupe from Mumbai, India gets Dwyane Wade’s Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent

(WCMH) — Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade did his part to get a group of dancers one step closer to stardom.

Wade, this week’s guest judge on America’s Got Talent, used the Judge’s Cut Golden Buzzer to send the V. Unbeatable Dance Crew on to the live round of AGT.

V. Unbeatable is a dance troupe of 29 dancers ages 12 to 27 from Mumbai, India.

According to one of the dancers, many of the members of the troop live in Mumbai’s slums, where the daily necessities are often difficult to come by. There are often seven to ten people living in one room.

“Each day, we pray for a better life, but there is very little opportunity there for us,” said one of the troop’s members earlier this season.

Dancing, said the troop member, is a way for the dancers to escape their reality for a while.

“When we dance, we forget all the tensions in our mind,” he said.

“This opportunity could change our life and everyone wants to succeed so we can give back to our families,” he said.

The troop dedicated Tuesday’s performance to a member who died six years ago after an accident while rehearsing.

Following the group’s energetic performance, judge Julianne Hough praised the group for its combination of dance and gymnastics.

Wade, who is also judge Gabrielle Union’s husband, said the group’s performance got his heart racing.

“I know the practice time it takes, I know the sacrifice it takes,” he said. “I have a saying whenever I hit a big shot, whenever I hit a game-winner, whenever it’s one of those moments, I stand and I say, ‘This is my house.’

“And today, on this stage, this is your house.”

Wade then hit the Golden Buzzer, sending the group on to the live shows in Hollywood.

V. Unbeatable will join last week’s Golden Buzzer choice Sophie Pecora, chosen by country singer Brad Paisley.

Those two will join the five other Golden Buzzer recipients from this season at the live shows — Luke Islam, the Detroit Youth Concert Choir and Performing Arts Company, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Kodi Leeand Joseph Allen.