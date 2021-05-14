Country superstar Thomas Rhett encourages Tampa Bay kids to #GetOutside

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Country music singer Thomas Rhett is encouraging kids to get outside this summer! Rhett is part of “The Outsideologist Project,” a new initiative from Claritin.

According to a survey from Claritin, a strong majority of today’s parents – 72% – believe their family doesn’t spend enough time outside. When their kids do get into the fresh air, 49% of parents report that their kids find the outdoors boring.

Rhett wants them to know it’s not boring! He’s encouraging families to use their imagination.

“We ride bikes, we do sidewalk chalk, we build fires,” says Rhett, who has three daughters and a fourth child on the way. “We’ll make up fairytale worlds in the woods and have tea parties.”

Claritin says studies show that actually spending time outside builds confidence in kids, promotes happiness and creativity, teaches responsibility and even reduces stress and fatigue.

Rhett hopes to get 1.2 million gets outside this summer using the hashtag #GetOutside.

Rhett is no stranger to Tampa. He’s played concerts here before. He told WFLA he’s excited to play again this year so he and his family can get outside and visit some of our beautiful beaches.