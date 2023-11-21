TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Country star Thomas Rhett will perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Dec. 8 to celebrate the return of sports betting, craps and roulette at the casino.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Tickets start at $99.

Rhett has had 21 number one singles and more than 15 billion streams, according to a news release.

The performance at the casino is the same day that craps, roulette, and sports betting will be offered at the location, which was announced Nov. 1 after The U.S. Supreme Court declined to block a compact — a $2.5 billion deal between the tribe and the state — which would allow sports betting in Florida.

The casino also brought back its mobile sports betting app amid legal challenges. The compact allowed mobile sports betting as long as the computer servers hosting the betting were located on tribal land. The existing legal challenges surround whether or not the mobile app violates the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and the Florida Constitution.

The Florida Supreme Court last week declined to block sports betting while the case plays out in court.