(NBC News) — Country singer Luke Bell, 32, was found dead in Arizona earlier this month, authorities said Tuesday.

The “Where Ya Been?” singer was found in Tucson on Friday, Officer Frank Magos said.

No additional details were provided, and officials said an investigation was ongoing.

Bell who had been reported missing was discovered near the site where he was last seen, the Tucson police told the New York Post.

Bell, a Cody, Wyoming, native, had been a ranch hand and spent “a few years of college” in Laramie before pursuing his musical career, according to a Spotify bio.

