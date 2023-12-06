LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Country music stars Trace Adkins and Sara Evans will help kick off the 50th Fly-In Celebration at the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo next year.

The singers will perform during the Opening Day concert on Tuesday, April 9 at 6 p.m.

SUN ‘n FUN said the concert is included with daily admission, which costs $45 per person.

There will be daily airshows, more than 500 aviation-focused exhibitors and a fly-by showcase during the six-day expo.

The 2024 SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo runs from April 9 to April 14. To get tickets to the expo, visit flysnf.org.