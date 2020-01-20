Complete list of winners at Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If the Producers Guild Awards are a true predictor of the Oscars’ best film category, then the World War I film “1917” is poised to come away with the top honor in a few weeks.

The Sam Mendes film won the award for theatrical motion picture at the untelevised ceremony Saturday night at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Many in the crowd seemed stunned after Reese Witherspoon announced the winner of the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, which has gone on to win the best picture Oscar 21 out of 30 times — including the past two years, with “Green Book” and “The Shape of Water.”