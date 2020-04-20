Company will pay you $1,000 to binge 24 hours of true crime documentaries

TAMPA (WFLA) — A streaming site wants to pay you $1,000 for watching 24 straight hours of crime documentaries.

MagellanTV is an online documentary streaming service that has selected a lineup of 16 true crime documentaries for a lucky winner’s viewing.

The list includes:

MagellanTV says the perferred candidate can “handle the creepiest serial killer, the grizzliest details, and the haunting spookiness of the paranormal.”

The winning candidate will also have to “enthusiastically” document their 24-hour viewing experience on their social media channels.

If you are selected and succeed in watching 24 hours of crime documentaries without interruption, MegallanTV says you’ll walk away with $1,000 cash, a 1-year free membership to their streaming service, and three 3-month memberships for friends and family.

To apply for the job, click here.

