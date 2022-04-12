TAMPA (WFLA) – Famed comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried has passed away at the age of 67.

The death was announced on the actor’s Twitter page.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for us all, please keep laughing as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Actor Jason Alexander shared the news on his Twitter account with the message.

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried”

Gottfried was most well known for his very popular voice acting including roles as Iago the Parrot in Aladdin and the voice of the Aflac Duck.

