Comedian Gabriel Iglesias tests positive for COVID despite being vaccinated, cancels multiple shows

Gabriel Iglesias attends the LA Premiere of “Mr. Iglesias,” at the Regal LA Live, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Comedian Gabriel Iglesias on Wednesday announced that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19, despite having been previously vaccinated for the disease.

In a video posted on his social media accounts, Iglesias said the diagnosis prompted him to cancel his scheduled shows in San Antonio, Texas. The Twitter video was captioned: “Announcement I didn’t want to make on my bday.”

Announcement I didn’t want to make on my bday… #FluffyGotCovid ☹️ pic.twitter.com/Y41jpYuZAt — G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) July 15, 2021

“I’ve been vaccinated,” Iglesias said, “and I give credit to that for getting me through this as quickly as it did.”

The comedian says he needs to isolate and will lay low until he has three negative tests and then he’ll go back to work.

“Not the way I wanted to spend my birthday, but at least I’m alive. And I have cake. I can’t taste it or smell it, but I have it,” Iglesias said. “Wish me luck.”