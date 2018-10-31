Skip to content
‘Total disregard for life’: Sheriff says wanted man went on killing and sexual battery spree in Polk County
CMA Awards
This girl is on fire: Maren Morris leads CMA nominations
Dolly, Carrie Underwood to host CMAs
Little Big Town to reveal new album on historic theater tour
Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X & Keith Urban surprise fans with legendary ‘Old Town Road’ performance
Thousands attend Music City Gives Back to kick off CMA Fest week
CMA films ‘Country Christmas’ at Belmont University
CMA Awards about celebrating ‘with country music family’ for some artists
ASCAP Awards honor country music’s best publishers, songwriters
Songwriter Matt McGinn and “Heaven” win big SESAC Awards
Florida Georgia Line living creatively, building an empire
Tennessee teen fiddler Carson Peters to perform at CMA Awards Wednesday night
Dan + Shay and Old Dominion hope Christmas comes early at CMA Awards
CMA Awards bring life changes for Thomas Rhett
Country star Thomas Rhett, Crown Royal team up to benefit military
Garth Brooks says he may not perform during CMA Awards
Blind Tiger Café opening 5th location at WestShore Plaza in former Starbucks space
Polk Co. woman plots husband’s death with undercover cop while in jail, sheriff’s office says
Spooky spirit: Wesley Chapel family changes Halloween display every day
Clinical trial testing cannabis compound on kids with autism, Tampa doctor excited for results
Manhunt continues for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after Frostproof murder
Lorenzo weakening as it heads to Europe
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near-record heat and staying breezy
50,000 fans expected to fill Oakland Coliseum for Wild Card Game between Rays and A’s
‘This is what we set out to do’: Morton talks playing in postseason with Rays
Pasco Schools pass campus recording ban for parents and visitors
Hundreds attend Sarasota funeral of veteran with no family
Police: Man carjacks woman after Disney trip, flees with grandmother, infant
Trending Stories
‘Total disregard for life’: Sheriff says wanted man went on killing and sexual battery spree in Polk County
Backyard shed in California listed for rent at $1,050/mo.
Popular heartburn drug, Zantac, pulled off market
Man wanted for raping 5-year-old he was babysitting
Universal Orlando actor dressed as ‘Gru’ fired for making racist hand gesture
Elementary student refuses to answer ‘offensive’ math problem about how much girls weigh
Polk Co. woman plots husband’s death with undercover cop while in jail, sheriff’s office says
Worker electrocuted at Tampa construction site
After viral campaign, hundreds turn up at veteran’s funeral in Sarasota
Woman taunts lion after climbing over safety barrier at New York zoo
15-year-old boy stabbed to death while protecting sister from burglar
