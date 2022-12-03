(WFLA) — Actor Cliff Emmich died in his Los Angeles home Monday at the age of 85, according to news reports.

The Hollywood Reporter said Emmich’s representative Steve Stevens confirmed his death after a battle from lung cancer.

Emmich’s IMDB page said the LA-born character actor began studying at the Pasadena Playhouse after serving in the Air Force as a photo technician.

While his first role was in the movie “Gally Gally,” Emmich would become particularly known for his role as Chicago in the 1973 movie “Payday.”

He also starred as John Bevins in NBC’s Little House on the Prairie in the show’s fifth season episode “The Man Inside.”

The Hollywood Reporter said the actor is survived by his nephews Chuck, Mark, and James and his niece, Shirley.