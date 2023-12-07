TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get ready country music fans. Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” tour will roll through Tampa next May.

The highly decorated country star has won eight Grammy’s, 16 CMA’s, and 15 ACM awards. His tour comes to MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater on Friday, May 10, 2024, with special guests Grace Potter and Nikki Lane.

According to Live Nation, tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. with pre-sale tickets opening on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. for Citi cardmembers.

More ticket details can be found on Stapleton’s website.