Cher coming to Tampa with Nile Rodgers and CHIC

HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 24: Singer/actress Cher presenting “Moonstruck” at Target Presents AFI’s Night at the Movies at ArcLight Cinemas on April 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cher has added more dates to her “Here We Go Again Tour,” including a concert in Tampa in the spring.

The legendary singer will be joined by the prolific GRAMMY-winning composer and musician Nile Rodgers and his disco group CHIC for a concert at Amalie Arena on March 26, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

It’s the first time Cher will be in Tampa since her farewell tour more than 15 years ago.

Tickets are $39.95, $59.95, $79.95, $99.95, $129.95, $149.95, $179.95, $199.95 and $499.95. They go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m.

Cher’s fan club members can get tickets during a presale on Tuesday, Nov. 5, starting at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. local times.

