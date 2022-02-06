Chelsea Handler reschedules shows after health ‘scare’

Chelsea Handler arrives at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Comedian Chelsea Handler had to reschedule two of her stops on her comedy tour after a health “scare,” according to her social media.

USA Today reported that the 46-year-old wrote about her health situation in an Instagram story video, showing her in a hospital gown with a white wire taped to her chest.

“I will see you all when I see you, and I’m sorry that I had to cancel,” she said. “But I’m all OK. And I’m not pregnant.”

The comedian was discharged from the hospital, with Handler telling fans she was fine. She also thanked fans for their support.

Handler’s social media accounts posted on Friday saying that her Portland and Eugene, Oregon, stops would be rescheduled to March 5 and March 4, respectively. At the time, they delay was said to be caused by unforeseen circumstances.

Handler has yet to confirm what her health situation was, but she did say that she did not have COVID-19.