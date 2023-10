INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WFLA/NBC) — Wanna get lost with Reba?

A new corn maze has been made in honor of the country music legend in Indian Trail, North Carolina.

Drone video showed the maze in its splendor, with the corn shaped like the singer’s face with the phrase “We (Heart) Reba” above it.

According to NBC, it’s one of 40 corn mazes celebrating Reba across the United States!