It will be the start of something new after Zac Efron receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hollywood Walk of Fame officials announced Monday that Efron will receive his star on Dec. 11.

The star will be the 2,767th on the Walk of Fame, located at 6426 Hollywood Blvd.

“We are thrilled to honor actor Zac Efron, who began his career as a Disney alum and has reinvented himself as a leading man by playing a wide variety of great roles,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement. “What a way to end our year of star ceremonies with this very popular and gifted actor!”

Efron, a California native, began his career at the Pacific Coast Performing Arts Center and got his first breakout role playing Troy Bolton in Disney’s “High School Musical” trilogy.

Since his days on Disney Channel, Efron has starred in various movies and T.V. shows, including “17 Again,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Baywatch” and “Neighbors.” He’s also had guest starring roles on “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” “ER,” “The Guardian” and “CSI: Miami.”

Film director Sean Durkin and actors Jeremy Allen White and Miles Telles will be guest speakers at the ceremony, which will be live-streamed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame website.