NEW YORK, N.Y. (WFLA) – Pop singer Bebe Rexha says she’s “good” after she was injured during a concert in New York City Sunday when a fan allegedly threw their phone at her.

Videos circling social media showed the incident unfold.

While Bebe was onstage performing at Pier 17, a phone came flying through the crowd of fans and struck the singer in the face.

Bebe fell to the ground and was quickly rushed offstage. Following the incident, the artist had to cancel her meet and greet that was planned for after the concert.

According to reports, Bebe had to get three stitches from the injury.

On Monday morning, the singer posted pictures of her wound on Instagram with the caption, “Im good.”