Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson back in the US after COVID-19 quarantine

(CNN) – Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in the US.

In a tweet Saturday, Hanks says he and his wife are home after having to isolate in Australia. They got stuck there after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hanks was there for pre-production work on an upcoming film about Elvis Presley. That project is on hold due to COVID-19.

Now that they’re home, Hanks said they plan to continue social distancing to stay safe.

