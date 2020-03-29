(CNN) – Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in the US.
In a tweet Saturday, Hanks says he and his wife are home after having to isolate in Australia. They got stuck there after testing positive for coronavirus.
Hanks was there for pre-production work on an upcoming film about Elvis Presley. That project is on hold due to COVID-19.
Now that they’re home, Hanks said they plan to continue social distancing to stay safe.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson back in the US after COVID-19 quarantine
- Streaming freebies to take advantage of while you’re stuck at home
- Lost your job due to COVID-19? Here’s how to apply for unemployment
- Checkpoints set up along Florida-Alabama border to keep COVID-19 from spreading in state
- STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat continues, better rain chances long term