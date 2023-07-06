TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Congratulations are in order for Al Roker and his daughter as she welcomed her first child!

On Monday, July 3, the TODAY family grew by one, and according to the show, no one is more thrilled than Grandpa Al.

The TODAY hosts announced Al’s daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, and her husband, Wes, welcomed a healthy baby girl named Sky Clara Laga.

Al told the show Tuesday that the family was doing well and “couldn’t be happier.” The newest little one is Al’s first grandchild, so it can be assumed he’s over the moon with joy and excitement.

TODAY shared that Al is “thrilled” to add the name “Pop-Pop” to his list of titles.

Aside from the long-time Grandpa Al’s excitement, his co-hosts also joined in the congratulations and even joked that little Sky would be doing the show’s forecast next week.

“Sky’s first forecast, she’ll be doing it on Monday,” Peter Alexander joked during Tuesday’s show.