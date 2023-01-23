(NBC News) — Pamela Anderson said “Home Improvement” star Tim Allen once flashed her on the set of that longtime hit television show, in an explosive allegation he vehemently denied.

In her upcoming book, “Love, Pamela,” Anderson recounted a day in 1991 when she was 23 and working on the new ABC show, which would go on to be one of the most popular sitcoms of the 1990s.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,” according to a “Love, Pamela” excerpt, reported by Variety.

Anderson was Playboy magazine’s Playmate of the Month in February 1990. Her new book is set for release on Jan. 31.

