TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gisele Bündchen opened up about her relationship with her husband, Tom Brady in a recent conversation with Elle Magazine, saying she has some concerns about him playing another season in the NFL, and “would like him to be more present.”

The interview was published Tuesday amid tabloid reports about the pair’s rumored marital problems.

The Buccaneers quarterback took a mysterious 11-day hiatus during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ preseason training camp, fueling the split rumors.

“I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it’s a continuous process,” Brady told reporters in late August.

According to the various tabloid reports, Bündchen was not happy when Brady changed his mind about retiring and committed to another season with the Bucs. She did not plan to attend the Bucs first regular season game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, People reported.

“It feels very different this year than last year… She was excited to be here, we saw her around,” a source told the magazine. “I’m not saying she can’t possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here [and] that seems weird.”

In the interview with Elle, which took place weeks before rumors began circulating, the model discussed her decision to put her career on hold to support her family, which moved from Boston to Florida when Brady switched teams in 2020.

The couple shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady also shares son Jack, 15, with his ex, actress and model Bridget Moynahan.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” Bündchen said. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that. I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do.”

Bündchen agreed with the interviewer who said that the media’s portrayal of her being desperate for her husband to quit playing football was sexist.

“I think this is the system we’ve been living in. That’s what society has accepted and what society hasn’t accepted,” Bündchen said.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she added. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

The Elle interview took place weeks before Page Six reported about rumored problems in their marriage. Bündchen declined to comment on the rumors when the magazine reached out in September.