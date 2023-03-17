(NBC News) — “The Wire” star Lance Reddick, 60, died Friday, his publicist said.

Police were called to a home in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, around 9:30 a.m.

“Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes,” his publicist Mia Hansen said. “Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.”

Reddick was best known for his role as Baltimore police lieutenant Cedric Daniels in the highly regarded HBO drama “The Wire,” which ran from 2002 to 2008. Most recently Reddick starred as Charon in the John Wick movie franchise. The movie’s stars were in the midst of a press tour for “John Wick: Chapter 4” ahead of its release in theaters on March 24.

