‘The Batman’ shoot suspended after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19

(AP/CNN) – Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor was filming the movie “The Batman” in the UK when he got the diagnosis.

“The Batman” had been filming for several weeks when coronavirus shuttered television and film productions in March. They resumed production in the London area only days ago. As a result of the positive test, production has been put on hold.

Variety reports that Pattinson and some of his film crew will quarantine for two weeks. It’s not clear whether he is sick or if he is asymptomatic.

Pattinson is starring as the caped crusader in the new film from director Matt Reeves. The film was one of the first major productions to resume in the U.K. with enhanced safety and distancing measures in place.

Hollywood has been slowly and cautiously getting back to work around the world in the COVID-era. “Jurassic World: Dominion” is another major Hollywood production that started up again recently in the U.K., at Pinewood Studios outside of London. And other blockbusters have been filming around the world including Disney’s “Avatar” in New Zealand. Each country has its own set of safety protocols and guidelines.

Regardless of how eager people are to get back on set, uncertainty looms over the safety of it, liabilities and public relations headaches should anyone get sick. The New York Times reported in August that a few crewmembers on Universal’s “Jurassic World” had tested positive, had quarantined and no one became seriously ill.

“The Batman” had had a brush with coronavirus in March as well. Andrew Jack, a famed dialect coach and actor who had been working on the movie before lockdown, contracted coronavirus and died. Reeves at the time tweeted that they were “heartbroken.”

“The Batman” was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 2021 but was pushed back to October because of the delays. The cast includes Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Paul Dano.

