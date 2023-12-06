TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Are you ready for it? Time Magazine revealed that Taylor Swift is the 2023 Person of the Year.

From having the biggest opening for a concert film of all time to becoming the first to gross over a billion dollars for a tour, Swift had an incredibly influential year.

“I don’t think there is anyone who has moved so many people so well as Taylor Swift did in 2023,” Time Magazine’s editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs told NBC’s Today.

Jacobs said that picking one person who represents the 8 billion people on the planet is no easy task.

“In a year when the world is divided, there’s a lot of light and a lot of darkness, there are a number of different choices that could have represented 2023. We picked a choice of someone who represents joy. Someone who is bringing light to the world. Someone who’s taking her own story and made it big enough for everyone,” Jacobs said.

In an interview with Time, Jacobs said Swift was very open and explained what it feels like to be the center of attention for the entire world.

“What’s amazing is how she’s taking those low points — the acquisition of her music from who she never wanted to buy her music, some of the attention that she received in the public spotlight. She reacted to that in the past and it was really difficult for her,” Jacobs said. “She talks about in this interview being scared to get on the phone, being scared to leave her house. What we’ve seen this year is someone who is finally comfortable in her skin.”

Swift is only the fourth solo person of the year born in the last 50 years. She’s 33 years old and a 17-year veteran in the music industry. She was also recently named Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the year.

There are three cover editions of Time’s Magazine, which are available on Time.com. The magazine will hit newsstands on Dec. 15.