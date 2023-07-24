(KRON) — It took less than 24 hours for Levi’s Stadium to reverse its policy of not allowing any bracelets in the venue for the upcoming Taylor Swift concert.

On Thursday afternoon, Levi’s Stadium’s Twitter account replied to multiple tweets seeking clarifications on what could be brought into the 1.85 million square foot stadium as Swift performs countless hits to the “Swiftie Clara” crowd. At least two of the questions asked about bringing in bracelets, to which Levi’s Stadium responded, “Bracelets are not permitted in the stadium.”

However, on Friday morning just after 10 a.m., a new position on the matter was announced. “Friendship bracelets will be permitted at Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concerts at Levi’s Stadium,” the message read. The account did not provide further details on what prompted the change, only adding, “We are enchanted to see you one week from today.”

In a separate tweet, the stadium said that tailgating will be prohibited for the Swift concerts and there will be no designated viewing areas outside of Levi’s. “Fans without event tickets will not be permitted to congregate in parking areas or on the streets,” the statement reads.

Swift is set to perform a wide range of chart-topping songs on July 28 and 29 to adoring fans as her Eras Tour makes a journey through the different stages of her career. The “Shake It Off” pop icon has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history and is a 12-time Grammy award winner.

A proclamation announced by Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor on Tuesday this week makes Swift an honorary mayor for the period of Friday, July 28 to Saturday, July 29, in addition to Santa Clara being renamed Swiftie Clara.