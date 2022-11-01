Takeoff of Migos performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Crystal Palace Park, London, England, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Takeoff, a member of the hip hop trio Migos, died in a shooting in Houston, Texas on Tuesday at the age of 28, TMZ reported and KHOU later confirmed.

The rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was reportedly shot and killed at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling, as he was playing dice with fellow Migos member Quavo.

He died at the scene.

Quavo was not hurt, but two others were rushed to area hospitals, according to TMZ’s report.

Takeoff, a native of Lawrenceville, Georgia, began rapping with family members Quavo and Offset in 2008. Together, they have had several hits, including “Bad and Boujee,” and the group’s second studio album debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200.

This story is developing and will be updated.