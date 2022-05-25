LOS ANGELES — Photos offer a rare look inside actor Johnny Depp‘s five former penthouses in Los Angeles.

Depp has been embroiled in an ongoing court battle with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. On April 11, the two were thrust back into the spotlight in a defamation trial. The trial centers on Depp’s accusation that Heard defamed him in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. The op-ed does not name Depp but does allude to their public conflict: “Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.”

Depp’s penthouse units are not currently on the market. Top Ten Real Estate Deals reports Depp sold them for close to $10.9 million in 2017.

The Los Angeles Eastern Columbia building, which houses the five side-by-side penthouse units, was built in 1930. The 13-story structure was designed by architect Claud Beelman. Initially, it was constructed to be the headquarters for the Eastern Outfitting Company and the Columbia Outfitting Company. Top Ten Real Estate Deals says the building is “considered to be one of the city’s best examples of Art Deco architecture still standing.” The building was refurbished in 2007 shortly before Depp started to acquire the individual units.

In total, the units encompass about 11,500 square feet, including four two-bedroom units and a one-bedroom unit.

The five units were never merged, but he treated them as if they were each part of a larger whole, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.