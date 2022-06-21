(WJW) – Actor Val Kilmer dropped a sweet message to Tom Cruise with a picture of his cameo in “Top Gun: Maverick” on Instagram.

The actor famously played Iceman in the 1986 movie and reprises the role in the sequel.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: Val Kilmer attends the Simply Shakespeare’s Live Read of “The Merchant Of Venice” at Walt Disney Concert Hall on October 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

In the Instagram post, Kilmer wrote, “36 years later…I’m still your wingman <3.”

“I was very moved the first time I saw it,” Kilmer said of “Top Gun: Maverick.” “It’s a good story arc, and it was very exciting to be back at it with Tom,” he shared.

Kilmer shared that he changed a powerful scene in the movie every time they shot it.

“They made the right choice in the end,” he said.