Stephen “Twitch” Boss, the DJ and co-host on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died, multiple news outlets reported. He was 40.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Boss’ wife, Allison Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” the dancer added. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

A representative for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner told People his death was still pending additional investigation.

The dancer, choreographer and TV personality rose to fame on the reality television dance competition show So You Think You Can Dance. He was featured as a co-host on The Ellen Degeneres Show from 2014 until the show ended in 2022. He also appeared as Degeneres’ sidekick in Ellen’s Game of Games.

Boss leaves behind his wife Allison and three children, Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.