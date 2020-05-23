Ryan Seacrest responds after concerns from fans who thought he had a stroke

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(WJW) — Ryan Seacrest is responding to concerns from fans who said it appeared he had a stroke during Sunday’s finale of “American Idol.”

Fans said it appeared that the host slurred his speech, and that his right eye was larger than his left. He then did not appear on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Monday.

Is @RyanSeacrest okay? Not making light of this. He went from normal to his speech being off and his eye shutting halfway. #ryanseacrest #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/9LCKTLjxpe — M. Drake Krueger (@KingDraqula) May 18, 2020

Today reports that Seacrest said on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Tuesday that he was just exhausted.

“Also all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion, working around the clock, so I got a day off to relax and here we are once again at it on ‘Live,’” Seacrest said.

A representative for Seacrest told previously People.com it was not a stroke.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” the rep told People.com. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

His rep went on to tell People that Seacrest is juggling many jobs and was in need of some rest.

